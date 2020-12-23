Jennifer Lopez strikes playful pose in tiny pajamas - and you won't believe what else she's doing The star looked age-defying

Jennifer Lopez looked festive, fun and full of playful spirit in a photo she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker, 51, shared a snapshot of herself from a photoshoot wearing knee-high red and white socks and a tiny pair of pajamas.

But what's most surprising is that the health-obsessed singer was sucking on a giant lollipop.

WATCH: Barack and Michelle Obama send personalised Christmas gift to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer shared the throwback image on her Instagram Stories and simply wrote "Hiyee" across the bottom of it.

It was just last year that Jennifer embarked on a strict 10 day challenge where she cut sugar and carbs out of her diet entirely.

But she admitted she went through some pretty extreme symptoms as a result of her sugar withdrawal.

A Jennifer Lopez fan shared the image before JLo also picked it up

The star opened up about her dietary journey on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and admitted: "Not only do you get a headache, but you feel like you're in an alternate reality or universe. Like you don’t feel like yourself. You realise that you’re addicted to sugar."

Jennifer also revealed that she was thinking about sugar "all the time" but while it was hard to start with she convinced herself: "It’s only 10 days, come on, you can do this."

Rather than pick up where she left off, Jennifer said she didn’t crave sugar as much once those ten 10 days were done.

Jennifer oozes body confidence

"What happens is, it takes down the inflammation a little bit," she said. "So all of a sudden you start feeling really small, and less swollen, and it feels good. You get addicted to that feeling too."

Jennifer will likely loosen the rights on her strict diet over the festive period as she celebrates the holidays with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, his daughters and her two children, Max and Emme.

