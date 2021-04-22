Brigitte Nielsen shared an incredible update on her health on Wednesday before urging her fans to follow in her footsteps.

The 57-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of herself with a COVID-19 vaccination sticker on her finger as she revealed she has had her jab, although it is not clear if it is her first or second dose.

Proudly displaying the sticker, which had writing in Spanish that translates to: "I vaccinated against COVID-19", Brigitte captioned her post: "Call the shots! The vaccine puts you in charge of our future. Get it done! #calltheshots #getvaccinated."

Many of the actress's fans were full of praise for her endorsement, with one writing: "Congrats Brigitte. Much love." A second said: "Yes!!!! Have a beautiful day."

A third added: "Absolutely right! Got mine and so happy," while a fourth said: "I love you lady, thank you for standing tall."

Brigitte had been keeping a low profile over the past few months but returned to social media in March to share a gorgeous new picture of herself.

Brigitte urged her followers to get vaccinated

In the image, the star looked beautiful as she sat outside in the sun enjoying an ice cream sundae.

Brigitte lives in Los Angeles with her husband Mattia Dessi and their two-year-old daughter Frida. As well as Frida, Brigitte is also mom to four sons, two of whom are currently living in Italy.

The star opened up about how she's been coping during the pandemic without being able to see them in an interview on The Talk in 2020 and revealed that she speaks to them every day.

Brigitte with husband Mattia Dessi and their little girl Frida

She said: "My sons are doing amazingly well… I'm very proud of them. I speak to them every day, there's Skype, I don't know what I would have done without it."

Brigitte also voiced her concerns for her children, who are in Milan, during the interview, which took place last March at the beginning of the pandemic.

She said: "It's hard for me as a mom to be on the other side of the planet. I said, 'You cannot come over for Easter.' Now they definitely cannot come over because of the entire lockdown."

