Brigitte Nielsen has been keeping a low profile over the past few months but returned to social media over the weekend to share a gorgeous new picture of herself.

In the image, the Red Sonja star looked beautiful as she sat outside in the sun enjoying an ice cream sundae.

What's more, Brigitte looked incredibly youthful in the image, with a flawless complexion, and fans were quick to comment on her appearance.

VIDEO: Brigitte Nielsen opens up about family life in lockdown

One wrote: "You look beautiful," while another commented: "Looking good." A third added: "Beautiful as always."

Brigitte lives in Los Angeles with husband Mattia Dessi and their two-year-old daughter Frida.

Brigitte Nielsen looked incredible in her latest photo

Frida is Brigitte's only daughter and often features on her famous mum's Instagram page. On Valentine's Day, the doting mum shared a gorgeous picture of herself with her little girl, who was holding a helium balloon.

In the caption, she wrote: "Never forget to tell people how much they mean to you, how much you care for them, how much you LOVE them, always."

In November, meanwhile, Brigitte told her followers that they had a new addition to their family, having adopted another dog, Joker, from a rescue centre.

The Red Sonja star with daughter Frida

Joker has since made several appearances on Brigitte's social media, and it looks like he has settled right at home with his new owners.

As well as Frida, Brigitte is also mum to four sons, two of whom are currently living in Italy.

The star opened up about how she's been coping during the pandemic without being able to see them in an interview on The Talk in 2020, and revealed that she speaks to them every day.

She said: "My sons are doing amazingly well… I'm very proud of them. I speak to them every day, there's Skype, I don't know what I would have done without it."

Brigitte with husband Mattia Dessi and their little girl

Brigitte also voiced her concerns for her children, who are in Milan, during the interview, which took place last March at the beginning of the pandemic.

She said: "It's hard for me as a mom to be on the other side of the planet. I said, 'You cannot come over for Easter.' Now they definitely cannot come over because of the entire lockdown."

