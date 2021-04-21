Motsi Mabuse shows off stunning figure in workout leggings and top The Strictly Come Dancing star is so stylish!

Motsi Mabuse showed off her dancer's figure in a new clip shared on social media on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Strictly judge posted a short video taken as she looked in the mirror.

The glam star turned to the side and back as Justin's Bieber's song Peaches played.

She looked lovely in a lime sweatshirt and co-ordinating pink, white and green leggings as well as a white face mask and her hair was swept back.

Motsi has increasingly enjoyed showing off her sense of style online, whether dressed down for a workout or pulling out all the stops for a photoshoot.

On Tuesday, she thrilled fans when she shared a snapshot which showed her wearing a stunning brown leather suit, featuring a pair of brown leather trousers with a matching blazer and black pointed heels.

Sharing the image with her thousands of followers, Motsi captioned the picture: "Also known as a working mum!!!! When you realize that we are still fighting that fight 2021 @abaerbock. If he can so can she!!!!! #ifhecansocanshe #letsgo copyrights @peterulimax".

Motsi looked so glam in her workout gear

The mum-of-one wore her hair in a sleek, straight style for the shoot and her makeup matched her outfit perfectly, with some fierce winged eyeliner and a glossy lip.

Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one writing: "Wow you look gorgeous", while another added: "Love the style."

The star has been a fan favourite in her role on the BBC dance show over the past two years, but her sister Oti didn't know Motsi was joining Strictly until it was officially announced!

Speaking to The Sun after winning the 2019 series with her partner Kelvin Fletcher, Oti admitted: "I only found out on the day Motsi was announced, as production don't tell me anything… I know how amazing Motsi is and to see her in that capacity, I was proud of her."

