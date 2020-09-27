Brigitte Nielsen shares stunning selfie during trip to the beach The Red Sonja actress is mum to daughter Frida and four grown-up sons

Brigitte Nielsen enjoyed a trip out to the beach in LA over the weekend, and the Red Sonja actress had a very important message for fans as she shared a selfie on the sand.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-five posted a close-up picture of herself embracing her natural beauty with minimum makeup as she relaxed by the sea.

MORE: Brigitte Nielsen twins with daughter Frida in matching swimsuits

In the caption, she wrote: "Accept and respect diversity a nd change."

Brigitte Nielsen looked stunning as she posed on the beach

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You still look amazing," while another wrote: "You have such a beautiful soul." A third added: "Beautiful! Love following your Instagram, best to you and your family."

READ: Brigitte Nielsen pays tribute to former mother-in-law Jackie Stallone

MORE: 13 celebrities who gave birth after 40

Brigitte has been enjoying spending quality time with her husband Mattia Dessi and their two-year-old daughter Frida during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brigitte twinning with daughter Frida

The family live in LA, and the Hollywood star has been sharing some seriously sweet photos of them having fun together at home. Recently, the star posted a snapshot of herself twinning with Frida in matching swimsuits.

Brigitte's costume was emblazoned with the word 'Mama' across it, while her daughter wore a miniature version of the design, with the slogan: 'Got it from my mama.'

Fans adored the cute photo, with one writing: "You are looking so beautiful Brigitte," while another wrote: "Looking very good, both you and Frida." A third added: "Beautiful mama and princess."

Frida is Brigitte and Mattia's long-awaited child. The actress – who is also mum to four grown-up sons - opened up about their ten-year IVF journey during an interview with The Guardian shortly after Frida's arrival.

Frida is Brigitte and Mattia's long-awaited child

Brigitte had been told they only had a 2.5 per cent chance of success, but she gave birth at the age of 54 to their daughter, and she couldn't have been happier.

"I was always like, 'I want to do it until there are no embryos left,' Somebody has to win the lottery," she said.

On becoming a mother later in life, Brigitte said of her daughter: "As of Frida, she'll say 'mom, you're an old hag,' and I'll say: 'Friday, I'm the best mom you ever had.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.