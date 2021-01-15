Brigitte Nielsen sunbathes inside garden of LA home - and she looks stunning The star was relaxing

Brigitte Nielsen was soaking up the Californian sun on Thursday when she took some downtime to relax on a lounger in her beautiful back garden.

Wearing a sweatshirt and snuggling up with her dog, the Red Sonja actress, 57, looked glowing in the snapshot she shared on Instagram.

READ: Brigitte Nielsen wows in swimsuit photo as she twins with daughter Frida

"Apparently she likes the LA winter sun #rescuedog," Brigitte captioned the photo, making reference to Betsey, the pooch who was lying down beside her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brigitte Nielsen opens up about family life - and daughter Frida makes an appearance

Despite the warm climate, there was clearly a chill in the air as Brigitte opted to sunbathe fully clothed, rather than in a swimsuit.

The Danish-born star shares her Los Angeles home with her husband, Mattia Dessi, and their daughter, Frida, two, who they conceived after trying IVF for a decade.

Despite the age difference between Brigitte and her younger husband, she insists he's the mature one!

SEE: Brigitte Nielsen is age-defying in rare photo with husband

MORE: Brigitte Nielsen shares stunning makeup-free photo at home with daughter Frida

Brigitte rescued her beloved dog Betsey

My current husband, Mattia Dessi, is 15 years younger than me and I’m really happy now,” she told The Guardian. "He's probably more mature than me mentally, but physically we're not the same and I do wonder if he will love me when I am 60 and he is 45."

Brigitte is no stranger to marriage. She's walked down the aisle a total of five times and was famously married to Sylvester Stallone in the 80s.

READ: Brigitte Nielsen's emotional post revealing a big change in her family

MORE: Brigitte Nielsen pays tribute to former mother-in-law Jackie Stallone

Brigitte and her daughter Frida have a gorgeous pool at their home too

She is also a mum to four grown-up sons, who live in Italy, and Brigitte revealed on The View that she talks to them every day.

She said: "My sons are doing amazingly well… I'm very proud of them. I speak to them every day, there's Skype, I don't know what I would have done without it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.