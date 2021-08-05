Meg Mathews opens up about her crippling menopause struggle The 55-year-old didn't leave her home for three months

Frustrated that the menopause wasn't being talked about enough by those in the spotlight,Meg Mathews was left feeling isolated as she experienced debilitating menopausal symptoms.

"I didn’t leave the house for three months," explained Noel Gallagher's ex-wfie on The Midlife Mentors podcast. "I used to lie and pretend to get ready. I'd make breakfast, light my candles, put my gym gear on and everyone thought I was going out. I‘d get Anais ready for school and then book her an Uber, my partner would go to work and the minute they left I used to get back into bed." Meg shares her now 21-year-old daughter with the Oasis rocker.

The glamorous star has opened up about her experience with the menopause

Meg's symptoms didn't stop at exhaustion. She also experienced symptoms of anxiety, low mood and a crippling sense of overwhelm. "I’d get dog walkers to walk the dogs. I’d set my alarm for 4pm knowing Anais was coming back from school, and I’d rush to light the candles and get dressed to make it look like I’d been out and about."

The 55-year-old opened up about her struggle with night sweats made being intimate extremely difficult. "I’d want to have cuddles and I’d want to be held, but nothing more. In the end I ended up splitting up with my partner, and I was so relieved because it meant I had the bed to myself."

Meg, who was married to Noel for nearly four years, explained that even her GP gave her little hope of relief until she was prescribed anti-depressants, which she revealed were "brilliant" for her.

Meg shares one daughter, Anais, with Oasis star Noel Gallagher

"Stress is a silent killer. As women we think we’re multitasking and it’s not, it’s more than that. And we shouldn’t be multitasking!" she said.

"London was killing me, the noise pollution, the light pollution, the hecticness - I knew that I had to make that move. That’s why I moved to Cornwall and now my whole life has completely changed. I’m not on social media as much, I’m very strict with my boundaries."

Meg Mathews appeared on The Midlife Mentors podcast, dedicated to helping midlifers attain achievable midlife health and happiness To listen, click here.

