This natural deodorant has hundreds of 5-star reviews - and it’s back in stock

We’ve heard it all before: natural deodorants don’t work. But what if we told you that they do? They really, really do. Don’t believe us? Just look at Fussy, which has been recently named the UK’s best eco-deodorant and has hundreds of 5-star reviews cementing just how great the product is.

Backed by science, the formula of this clever deodorant contains an odour neutralising probiotic, as well as being aluminium and paraben-free, vegan, and cruelty-free. Plus, the brand is sustainable, plastic-free, and made with compostable deodorant refills, which once done with will just decompose in your garden or bin.

Deodorant case plus 1 refill, £13, Fussy

If you still need some convincing, the reviews of the deodorant speak for themselves, with one fan stating: “This deodorant works incredibly well! I work 12 hour plus shifts as a paramedic, and my armpits smell as fresh at the end of the shift, as they did at the beginning.”

Another wrote, “smells divine and lasts all day! I tested it during a heatwave and was astounded that I didn’t smell sweaty by the end of the day. Magical stuff.”

And as great as reviews go, how good is this one? “This deodorant is smart enough to run NASA”.

This hard-working deodorant comes in five scent varieties: cedar, cinnamon and rose water; eucalyptus, peppermint and sage; mandarin, grapefruit and black pepper; vanilla, lavender and star anise; and unscented. Pretty cool.

You can mix-and match your scents when you refill your case. Refills can be sent as often or as little you like for just £5 each. So, it’s quite affordable, and comes with the added benefit of knowing that you’re doing your bit for the planet, too.

