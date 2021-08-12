We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Denise Welch has undergone a body transformation over the last few years, and the Loose Women star showed her confidence on Thursday as she stood in just her underwear to share an inspiring message.

The 63-year-old struck a powerful pose as she flexed her arms and spoke about how she'd been losing weight and exercising frequently.

WATCH: Inside Denise Welch's weight loss journey

She wrote: "Underwear don't care!!! I'm 63 celebrating 8 yrs as an ambassador for @lighterlife and feel better physically than I have done for some time.

The star added she was "enjoying feeling fitter because I'm going to the gym and walking a lot. Probably the most consistent I've ever been exercise wise."

Denise went on to explain how she uses exercise as a vice to relieve herself of the "anger" that she was having with the world at the moment, and urged fans to look into Lighter Life if they wished to "change" their relationship with food.

"I've seen so many lives changed and I've maintained my weight loss for 8 yrs," she said. "I love my food but I just make more informed choices these days and don't obsess about eating anymore."

Denise shared an important message

The Hollyoaks actress received a lot of love for her post, particularly from her celebrity friends with co-star Chelsee Healey commenting: "Gwarn den! Look amazing."

Catherine Tyldesley said: "You look amazing," while Charlie Condou simply penned: "Hottie!!"

Another fan posted: "Wow 63! You look great," and plenty of others were rendered speechless and only left heart and flame emojis.

Denise has previously opened up about her change of diet, explaining that she'd given up alcohol in 2012, and she previously stunned fans with a before-and-after photo showcasing the positive impact.

In a heartfelt caption, she wrote: "This photo was taken leaving the same event last year and when I was drinking. But worse than what it was doing to me physically was what it was doing to me mentally.

The star frequently shares her workouts on Instagram

"Anxiety, paranoia, anger, fear, depression, shame, you name it. Sobriety has given me my life back and allowed me to deal with life's constant challenges in a clear-headed, balanced way.

"My marriage is wonderful and I nurture it and look after it in ways alcohol doesn't allow you to. My husband being sober also is the anchor to my life."

She concluded: "I'm not being the drink police believe me but I increasingly have people asking me about getting sober. It's hard. But it's worth it. And no sober person wishes they'd never stopped.

"I'd rather go through life sober believing I am an alcoholic than go through life drunk believing I'm not. #alcohol #sobriety #alcoholawarenessweek."

