The TikTok approved health and fitness gadgets that are trending right now

What did we do before TikTok? Not only is it full of fashion inspiration, makeup tips and delicious meal ideas, but it is also a hub for health and fitness fanatics to share their latest finds with the rest of the world.

There have been some seriously impressive gadgets featured on the app, so we thought we would round up our top five favourite products for you to try out yourself. Check them out below…

Weighted Skipping Rope

There is no denying that skipping is a super fun way to get in some cardio, however, weighted skipping ropes have been taking the internet by storm, and are great for people wanting to take their workout up a notch. The weighted rope targets both your arms and legs, providing an easy (ish) full-body workout.

Weighted skipping rope, £13, ASOS

Weighted Hula Hoop

Speaking of weights, weighted hula hoops are another great way to get more out of your workout, as they help to tone your abdominal muscles while also burning calories.

Weighted hula hoop, £20.99, Amazon

Resistance Bands

You may have seen these bands all over the internet as they can be used in so many different activities such as yoga, aerobics and pilates. The bands are used to create resistance in order to fully work your muscles, providing a more intense workout.

Resistance band, £6.99, Decathlon

Foam Roller

After all that exercise, it's important to stretch and take care of sore muscles. A foam roller can help with muscle tightness and inflammation, and is an effective tool to use after your workouts.

Foam roller, £19.99, H&M

Daily Water Intake Bottle

Hydration is super important when working out, and while normal water bottles work just fine, we have been loving the trendy daily water intake bottles, which have markings to show you how much you should be drinking each hour of the day.

Daily water intake bottle, £17.99, Amazon

