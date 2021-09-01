This 5-minute quiz will match you to your perfect recommendation of vitamins

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Knowing which vitamins and supplements to take can be a bit of a minefield – with so many variations on the market, it can be hard to know which type of supplement is right for you. But fret not, because that’s where personalised wellbeing platform Vitable* comes in…

Famous for its simple, free five-minute quiz, Vitable will match you to your perfect daily vitamin recommendation after learning a little bit about your health goals, diet, lifestyle, and any medical conditions.

TAKE QUIZ

From vitamin, mineral and herb supplements that combine omega, Vitamin A, collagen and more, Vitable product formulations are developed with health experts to ensure they are well-absorbed by the body and made from high quality ingredients.

Sourced directly in Australia, the brand has already gone down a hit with wellness shoppers, with over 300,000+ people having taken the Vitable quiz.

So, once you’ve taken the quiz, what happens? Well, once assigned your recommended vitamins, you can opt to get them delivered monthly directly to your door, in 30 handy sachets.

MORE: 10 best supplements that will actually help boost your health

These sachets contain your daily vitamins and supplements and are joined with a convenient dispenser so you can carry your supplements with you on-the-go. Handy, we know.

For 25% off your first three months of Vitable product, use the code ECOFRIENDLY25 at checkout. Vitable currently delivers to Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, and free shipping to the UK.

*This service does not provide medical advice and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Some medicines may not be right for you. Read the label and any warnings before purchase. If you have any pre-existing conditions, or are on any medications always talk to your health professional before use. If symptoms persist, change or worsen, talk to your health professional. Vitamin supplements should not replace a balanced diet.