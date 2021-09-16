Kate Middleton had emergency operation – details The Duchess of Cambridge had a lump removed during her childhood

Kate Middleton went through a pretty major operation when she was in secondary school. While she was studying at Marlborough, she discovered a lump on the left side of her head, for which her mum, Carole Middleton, immediately took her to the doctor. From there, the Duchess of Cambridge was ordered to have an emergency operation to remove the lump.

Details were revealed in her book Kate: The Future Queen, as Ann Patching, who worked at Marlborough at the time explained. She revealed that while people suspected it may have been to do with an incident on the hockey pitch, she didn’t believe it was so: “I can remember the incident and her having an operation. I don’t recall anything happening on the hockey pitch that had anything to do with the lump.

Kate Middleton (bottom row, left) was in the hockey team at school

“Catherine had the operation during her term time. She was back at school very soon afterwards. As usual, nothing was too much of a big deal for her. You could never accuse Catherine of being a drama queen, but Carole was very worried, as any mother would be.”

Thankfully, the operation ran smoothly, and Kate is still healthy as ever.

Kate Middleton's scar

The evidence of the operation is reportedly evident in a scar. It’s not glaringly obvious, but the Duchess has a 3-inch scar on her left temple, just above her hairline.

Kate Middleton went to school at Marlborough College

Back in 2011, Kensington Palace officials confirmed it was thanks to an operation when Kate was a child, as a spokesperson told E! News: “The scar is related to a childhood operation.” It wasn’t, however, confirmed if this was the operation regarding a lump on her head, or otherwise, but it would make sense since it is in a similar area.

