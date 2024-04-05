Princess Kate's fitness routine explained amid preventative chemotherapy treatment

Princess Kate is in our thoughts daily at present, as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

In her statement sharing the news, the Princess of Wales reassured royal watchers that she is getting stronger by the day and given her commitment to a healthy diet and an active lifestyle, it seems Princess of Wales is likely to be coping well with her treatment – and maybe even able to engage in light exercise during her recovery.

Staying active during cancer treatment

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Kate is famously active

"There are many benefits to maintaining physical activity during cancer treatment," confirms lead cancer nurse specialist, Rachel Rawson of Perci Health.

"It can help manage treatment-related side effects both during and after treatment. Exercise can help to maintain a range of movement in your joints and strengthen muscles. There is also a growing body of evidence to suggest that engaging in movement during and after cancer treatment may decrease the risk of recurrence in certain cancer types.

"There are also psychological and social benefits of remaining active during treatment," she adds. "From leisurely walks to vigorous team sports, movement can work as a social activity for many people. It can bring joy and meaningful connections with family and friends."

Rachel continues that exercise can help with fatigue and enhance strength when going through cancer treatments, though the Princess may need to change the exercises she is used to doing, such as running and tennis. "You may need to adapt activities that you did before treatment, so it’s important to get advice before returning to any pre-treatment activity," she advises.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate may need to try gentler activities

Adapting activities

With this in mind, gentler activities such as yoga and Pilates could be a good option for the royal while she's in recovery, Rachel says.

"The benefits of yoga and Pilates go far beyond that of simple stretching and strength," she explains. "When looking at yoga, research shows it can help people cope with the physical side-effects of cancer treatment and the psychological effects of a cancer diagnosis and treatment, as well as reduce stress for cancer patients."

Rowan Clift of fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics says Princess Kate's existing fitness will aid her in Pilates and yoga should she wish to try them. "Due to Princess Kate’s fitness levels, these lower impact exercises might help her feel more active, despite perhaps not being able to be as active as she was pre-treatment.

"Feeling movement and strength during such a difficult time will help you maintain positive, and feel better about your quality of life," he says.





"Being being both strong physically and mentally during cancer recovery can make all the difference," Rowan concludes. "The road to recovery can be a difficult one, and despite going through a terrible time, remaining positive will help you through."