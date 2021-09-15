The Queen is known for taking care of her staff, and after one member revealed that his wife had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, she took it upon herself to make sure he felt supported.

Scott Methven, who was Piper to the Sovereign from 2015 to 2019, told BBC Scotland, that once the Queen was made aware of his home situation, she told him to put his family first. Her Majesty also added that if anyone was to question him, he was to tell them she had told him so.

SEE: 14 times the royals have shown acts of kindness

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen at Balmoral Castle

And that’s not all she did. The Queen also sent the Royal nannies to Scott’s family home to take care of his two children, as well as a basket of strawberries and muffins to Scott’s wife’s nurses. Scott’s children were then invited to stay at the Queen’s castle in Balmoral, and then Windsor Castle, where they are believed to have played games with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge’s son, Prince George.

MORE: The Queen's private holiday home is full of Prince Philip memories – photos

"I quite simply couldn't believe it."



Pipe Major Scott Methven was the Queen's personal piper for four years.



Via @BBCScotlandNews // Read more: https://t.co/kkKeFUXfHT pic.twitter.com/xUuAxblvfW — BBC Scotland (@BBCScotland) September 13, 2021

Scott’s wife Morven’s diagnosis even involved the Queen’s doctor, who was first to notice the issue after they took a blood test and saw the results. She was quickly sent to hospital, and when Scott asked the Royal Household’s officers who could look after his children, he was told: “Just go. I will talk to the Queen. That’s what we’re here for.”

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Scott added: “It just so happened that the royal nannies were there. They all mucked in and helped out. The children stayed up at Balmoral Castle while I was away.

“One morning when I went to the hospital, the Queen had arranged for strawberries and muffins to be made up in a basket for the nurses," he added. "She said, ‘Make sure they get that’.”

As for Scott missing work, the Queen reportedly said, “Absolutely not, it’s family first, you have to look after your wife.”

Scott’s wife Morven sadly passed away one year later.

“People genuinely think what you will about the Royal Family or the Queen, but they pulled it out of the bag for me,” he concluded.

For anyone whose friends or family have been diagnosed with cancer, the Queen's selfless response is something we could all learn from - putting others first in such a traumatic time is key. Macmillan Cancer Support offer plenty more advice.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.