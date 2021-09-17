Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton always looks super strong and healthy. She’s a mother to two children with her husband James Matthews: Arthur, two, and Grace, six months, and since giving birth, she’s adapted her health regime to suit the changes that come with motherhood (read: less free time).

In an interview with running brand HOKA One, for whom Pippa is also an ambassador, she opened up about exactly what she does to stay fit, and there are a few particular methods of exercise we reckon a lot of new mums can easily take on board.

“Being active with my two and a half-year-old son in the park or playground, transporting him on the back of my bike, and bugging running when he was a baby have been ways in which I have been able to include outdoor exercise whilst being a hands-on mummy,” she explained.

On the topic of weight management, she acknowledged the inevitable (and totally natural and healthy) fluctuations that come with pregnancy and said that these activities have “helped manage my weight, are time-efficient and give us both the chance to enjoy the fresh air and explore the great outdoors”.

Just like every other new mum, Pippa also shared that she has a lot less time for exercise since becoming a parent.

“More recently, over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on before have taken a back seat.

“Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. My running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with – for now!”

Before babies, however, Pippa participated in a 3,000 mile ultra distance road cycling Race Across America, climbed Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn, and even joined a ski mountaineering race, the Patrouille de Glacier.

