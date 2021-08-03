We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Middleton family are all sporty beings. Growing up, they loved being outdoors and back in March, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister gave an interview to sportswear label Hoka One about her love of running.

In stunning pictures that have been unearthed by Instagram account Royal Fashion Police, Pippa looks incredible as she is decked out in a very chic running kit. Trainers, leggings and a wind jacket, she almost makes us want to head outdoors right this second! Scroll to get her full look.

Speaking in the interview earlier this year, which appeared on the brand's blog, the mother-of-two revealed she has been an ambassador for the brand since 2018. Although running has always been a huge part of her life, since becoming a mother, she has found it hard to fit it all in.

The brunette beauty explained: "More recently, over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat. Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. I suppose, my running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!"

Pippa also gave an insight into her keep fit routine whilst pregnant.

She explained: "Through both pregnancies I have tried to keep fit and strong, for the physical benefits but also for the mental and emotional reboot it gives me."

She added: "Being active with my 2.5-year-old son in the park or playground, transporting him on the back of my bike, and buggy running when he was a baby have been ways in which I have been able to include outdoor exercise whilst being a hands-on mummy."

It’s helped manage my weight, is time efficient and gives us both the chance to enjoy the fresh air and explore the great outdoors."

