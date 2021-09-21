Salma Hayek once had depression so severe she 'couldn't leave the house or pay the rent' The Frida actress opened up about her mental health

Salma Hayek might seem like she's got it all, but a past interview reveals that she hasn't always been so together.

It came in 2012, during an interview with now-defunct magazine, Lucky, in which Salma spoke out about her struggles with acne that meant her mental health was compromised.

"This acne was so bad it sent me into severe, severe depression," she explained. "I'd wake up in the morning and lie there and touch my face before I got up, just to prepare myself to look in the mirror."

Her skin issues were just one component of a vicious health cycle, which Salma went on to explain included her weight.

"The next stage with that sort of depression is food: too little, or too much," she said. "Guess what I did? I mean, I was fat and broken out, I couldn't leave the house and I couldn't pay the rent!"

Salma Hayek often shares photos of her private life on Instagram

It's comforting to know that while celebrities such as Salma might seem to have the perfect life on the surface, it isn't, or hasn’t always been, that way.

Salma isn’t the only A-lister to have spoken out about their struggles with mental health or depression, either.

Katy Perry previously shared her struggles with depression during a livestream on YouTube, Lady Gaga has admitted she has dealt with anxiety and depression for near enough her whole life, Kendall Jenner has openly spoken about her "debilitating anxiety" and Adele has also said that she can "slip in and out of depression quite easily".

If you, or anyone you know is suffering from similar, there are plenty of resources available to support you. The NHS lists various mental health charities on its website, including Mind and Mental Help.

