Salma Hayek reveals weight loss in surprising confession about her bikini photos The Eternals star often shares incredible swimsuit photos

Salma Hayek is no stranger to showcasing her incredible figure in eye-catching bikinis – much to the delight of her fans.

The Eternals star, 55, is looking better than ever and admitted she feels "no shame" in flaunting her impressive physique on social media.

Since the start of the year, Salma has wowed her followers with a collection of head-turning bikini photos, and now she's revealed the reason behind her sultry snaps – weight loss.

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink dress

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," the actress recently told Entertainment Tonight.

While she didn't reveal how much weight she lost, Salma did confess that her bikini photos were all taken during previous vacations before claiming her figure is not "in the same condition" today.

"I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation," she explained of her "liberating" posts.

Salma admitted she lost weight to feel confident in her bikini photos

"I saved my [vacation] pictures…I'm not in the same condition today, and I'm spreading the love out like every two weeks…I’m going to put up another one. I'm almost running out of them, but I don't know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!" she went on.

Salma's most recent jaw-dropping photo saw her posing in the sea while wearing a bright blue swimsuit that featured a low V-neck and halter neck straps to mark her birthday.

Back in January, the actress floored fans in a burgundy two-piece while posing in a pool, and just days later she was at it again, looking stunning in a black bikini in another seductive snap.

Salma delights fans with her incredible bikini photos

Salma has been very open about her feelings towards ageing and has admitted that while she sometimes feels a little less confident than she did when she was younger, for the most part, she has no problem with getting older.

She also opened up to The Guardian about the pressures women feel to remain youthful, saying: "It's crazy. You have to be much better than your male colleagues.

"You still have to be a good wife and mother. And now you also have to be skinny, and you have to look 20 when you're 40. It's too much. We need to stop with the crazy expectations, give ourselves a break."

