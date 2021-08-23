Salma Hayek stuns in poolside selfie from exotic destination The actress appears to be holidaying in Bora Bora

Salma Hayek sparked a huge fan reaction last week when she shared a picture of herself in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, but on Sunday she was back to her usual self – and fans were delighted.

MORE: Salma Hayek is sun-kissed in gorgeous summer dress in latest vacation photo

"#sundayvibes #domingo," the Hollywood star captioned a picture of herself in quirky purple sunglasses and a blue top.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink outfit

The mother-of-one didn't disclose her holiday destination but the stunning scenery behind her in the snap had fans guessing she could be in French Polynesia.

READ: Salma Hayek amazes fans with super rare family photo

RELATED: Salma Hayek looks fabulous in lace as she celebrates latest career highlight

"Are you in French Polynesia?" asked one, whilst a second added: "Looks like Tahiti. Who can confirm?" - prompting many to reply: "Bora Bora".

Salma looked stunning in her latest selfie

Another simply wrote: "What a beauty Salma, tropical view. Magic."

Bora Bora holds a special place in the actress' heart as back in 2018 she and her husband François-Henri Pinault renewed their vows there on their tenth wedding anniversary.

The 54-year-old shared the news on her Instagram at the time.

"The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal – it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding," she wrote alongside five pictures from the day showing Salma in a red gown and carrying a bouquet of white flowers.

In one of the snaps, their daughter Valentina, now 13, could be seen smiling broadly as she tried to catch her mum's bouquet in the air.

Salma married the French billionaire on Valentine's Day 2009 in the City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement in Paris, France. Months later, the couple tied the knot again in a star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy.