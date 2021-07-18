Nadia Sawalha's fans rush to support her after opening up about personal struggle The 54-year-old is passionate about promoting self love

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha has been inundated with messages of support from her fans and celebrity friends after opening up about her personal struggle with body confidence.

SEE: Nadia Sawalha shows off her curves in incredible bikini

The doting mother-of-two candidly revealed on Instagram on Sunday that a photograph of her in a bikini that was published alongside an article that discussed her size, left her struggling with her mental health for years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha reveals shocking burns after being scalded in accident

Taking to social media to share a joyous video of herself dancing in a bikini before dive bombing into the pool, Nadia wrote: "I posted this last summer… feels relevant again today! Years ago I got papped on a beach in a bikini and the article discussed how I could dare to go on the beach at the size I was. I was a size 14."

MORE: Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha's rebellious family home - photos

Nadia, who often uses her platform to promote body positivity and self-love, tragically revealed that this photo haunted her for years: "To the point where I literally never 'dared' to go on the beach or by the pool again in a bikini without a cover up on."

The star looked incredible as she enjoyed a day by the pool

Reassuring fans that those days are behind her, the star wrote: "Thank god those days are well and truly in the past! I feel as joyful and liberated in this video as I look!!"

Fans rushed to support the star, taking to the comments to leave uplifting messages under her video. "My body confidence wouldn't even allow me to do this as I hate showing any part of my body. You're amazing and an inspiration", wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "You are amazing and a total inspiration."

Nadia often makes powerful statements about realistic body expectations on Instagram

Opening up about their own journey with self-love, a third fan wrote: "I'll never forget the day you first posted this… you changed things so much for me, and I've felt a bit better in myself since you started talking about all this."

We’ve been loving Nadia's powerful messaging of late. The 56-year-old has a devoted fanbase on social media, in large part due to how honest and down-to-earth she is and the fact that she promotes body positivity to her many fans.

RELATED: How Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark saved their marriage