Holly Willoughby surprises fans with statement about alternative therapy The This Morning host has revealed the tools she uses to heal

Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to discuss the healing powers of alternative therapies, and apparently her fans weren't expecting it.

The This Morning host shared her thoughts on the Instagram account dedicated to her new lifestyle website, Wylde Moon, as she wrote: "I have things in my own hypothetical toolkit, like meditation and sound baths, that really work for me.

"I really think it's all about finding what works for you, whether that's going for a run, talking to a friend, or dancing around the kitchen in your pants with a margarita in your hand."

The caption concluded with a referral to the website, where Holly has shared more about her rituals.

One follower commented: "It's so wonderful when a public facing, strong woman stands proud in her spiritual path. Loving Wylde Moon @hollywilloughby and thank you.

"Spiritual women can often get brushed off, labelled as hippy or 'woowoo', and this brush off means we can be discounted and not taken seriously – but every time someone normalises it, it smoothes the way for others. I think you're doing so much good for those of us who seek bright blessings, lovely xx."

Another replied: "I wholeheartedly agree," while a third wrote: "Thank you for helping to spread the word about the magical healing power of sound. Feeling all your good vibrations coming through loud and clear."

Holly shared more informatio about how alternative therapies have helped her on her website: "“When I went to Australia to do ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’, I suddenly had three weeks without my children and for the first time in a long time, I didn’t really know what to do with myself. Australia is the land of alternative therapies, and the town that I was in truly had all kinds of things for all kinds of people," she said.

"Through this wonderful kinesiologist called Josie, I really started to unlock pieces of myself and when I came back to England, I knew that I didn’t want to stop everything I’d learnt. Now I have things in my own hypothetical toolkit, like meditation and sound baths, that really work for me. I truly think it’s all about finding what works for you, whether that’s going for a run, talking to a friend, or drowning yourself in a bottle of wine. But you have to work out what you’re masking and how you’re processing stuff.”