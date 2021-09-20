We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby has been keeping her fans guessing over the past few days, teasing a brand new project - and it's finally been revealed!

On Monday morning, the This Morning star launched a new women's lifestyle website, called Wylde Moon, specially curated by herself. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women, to beauty, fashion, family and energy healing.

MORE: Holly Willoughby teases behind-the-scenes look of tell-all book

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby delights fans as she previews new job

The website also features a new podcast called Introducing By The Light of the Moon. Each month, Holly will be using the unique energy of each of the eight moon phases to walk through the lives of her guests.

READ: Holly Willoughby's daily diet: the star's breakfast, lunch & dinner revealed

SEE: Holly Willoughby's rare school photo revealed - and she hasn't changed

In September's debut episode, Holly has an exclusive conversation with American actress Lena Dunham. The pair touch on Lena's childhood, the women who have influenced her, setting boundaries and overcoming hurdles.

"I'm so excited to introduce you to WYLDE MOON," Holly said. "I've been working over the last year to curate and create a beautiful online space where I can share the things I love with you all.

The This Morning star has launched a new website

"I've always aligned myself with brands that I feel completely at home with and I feel proud of how those relationships have strengthened over the years. But this is different – this time I'm stepping out on my own and sharing a platform that stands as a measure of where I am in life right now.

"I want WYLDE MOON to be a place where I can share the things that I love, the lessons that I’ve learnt along the way, the things I see and instantly want to share with others. I want it to be a place where we can celebrate other people, too, where we can shine a light on them, their brands. It’s a celebration of all kinds of beauty."

Reflections by Holly Willoughby, £20, Amazon

PRE-ORDER NOW

She added: "Over the coming months, WYLDE MOON will also begin offering a line of curated products, designed by myself with a team of experts.

"The WYLDE MOON boutique will allow readers to browse the pieces that I genuinely love and have spent the last year working on. Welcome to WYLDE MOON."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.