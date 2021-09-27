Holly Willoughby's workout outfit has to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's new project Wylde Moon has launched and the This Morning star has been sharing snippets of what's coming up for the brand on Instagram.

On Sunday evening, a photograph of Holly appeared on the brand's social media account, showing the mother-of-three meditating.

She said: "I have things in my own hypothetical toolkit, like meditation and sound baths, that really work for me. I really think it’s all about finding what works for you, whether that’s going for a run, talking to a friend, or dancing around the kitchen in your pants with a margarita in your hand…"

The 40-year-old wore a fabulous outfit whilst working out - a pair of simple black leggings and a white T-shirt from More Joy by Christopher Kane. The simple logo T-shirt is constructed with a ribbed crew neck, and features short sleeves and elasticated trims. It costs £68 and is also available in red and black. Cute!

It's an exciting time for Holly. Earlier this month, she announced the launch of Wylde Moon - a website which has been specially curated by herself. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women, to beauty, fashion, family and energy healing.

The website also features a new podcast. Each month, Holly will be using the unique energy of each of the eight moon phases to walk through the lives of her guests.

Taking to Instagram, the blonde beauty said: "I'm so excited to introduce you to WYLDE MOON. I've been working over the last year to curate and create a beautiful online space where I can share the things I love with you all."

She added: "I want WYLDE MOON to be a place where I can share the things that I love, the lessons that I’ve learnt along the way, the things I see and instantly want to share with others. I want it to be a place where we can celebrate other people, too, where we can shine a light on them, their brands. It’s a celebration of all kinds of beauty."

