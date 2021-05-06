Holly Willoughby shares emotional post as she gets COVID-19 vaccine - and fans show support The This Morning star shared the news on Instagram

Holly Willoughby has a reason to celebrate - she's just received her first coronavirus vaccine!

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the This Morning presenter posted a snap from the medical centre and admitted she was feeling "emotional" after receiving the jab.

"Had my vaccine yesterday... straight forward and seamless... felt super emotional (it's been tough right?)" she told her followers.

Thanking the NHS for their ongoing efforts during the pandemic, Holly added: "Thank you to our incredible @nhsengland for everything... for being there when you need them most. We are so lucky to live in a country that has a system that has rolled out vaccines so successfully... Back to work today with a spring in my step..."

Fans of the star were quick to react and applaud her, with one writing: "Yes Holly that's great news." Another remarked: "I had my second one yesterday too, just as emotional." A third post read: "I took my dad and cried when every single person came out, super emosh. So proud!"

Holly shared this snap from the vaccine centre

During This Morning, Holly spoke with her co-host Phillip Schofield about the experience and said: "I've been done. I am fully vaccinated. Yesterday I went for my vaccine and I stood in the queue and I went in. It was totally seamless, all fine."

Describing it as "quite an emotional experience," Holly continued: "I think because you've been talking about it for so long and then you go in there and it's everybody around you.

"There's a real atmosphere that we're all finally getting that vaccination that we’ve wanted and you're sort of on the road to being completely safe and protected. So yeah, it was amazing."

