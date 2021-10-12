Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield share heartfelt moment for Julia Bradbury after mastectomy - watch The This Morning hosts shared their support for Julia during her breast cancer journey

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield took a moment to share their support for Countryfile star Julia Bradbury on This Morning today. The hosts wished Julia well following her mastectomy surgery this week, after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Holly said: "Before we move onto our health story today, we wanted to send our best wishes to Julia Bradbury."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield share support for Julia Bradbury

Phillip added: "Yep, yesterday she finished her mastectomy and is now recovering. We loved to see her in our forest just before she went off to surgery, so we're looking forward to seeing her and sending her all of our love."

Holly agreed: "Rest up you, look after yourself."

Julia updated her fans once the surgery was complete with a post on Instagram. It featured a photo of Julia in a hospital bed and the caption: "I'm out of surgery. These will be my new companions for the coming weeks & months. I need a drain to channel surplus blood from the surgery & I have to wear a special post- breast surgery/mastectomy designed bra for the next 6 weeks to protect my upper body post-op. (This one is by @theyahealthcare - made of bamboo fibres). * The marks on my chest are markers for my surgeon to follow during the op.

"I've now joined a sadly ever- growing club. Around 18,000 mastectomies are performed on the NHS in England every year. That's up 50% in the past 10 years. (Roughly 100,000 women have a mastectomy in the U.S. every year.) Since the 90's breast carcinoma in situ (the type of cancer I was diagnosed with) has tripled in women & doubled in men. One person every 10 minutes gets diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I feel relief that the operation is over. The anxiety leading up to it was overwhelming. I feel sad that such a brutal treatment is necessary in so many breast cancer cases, but I choose life. I will do anything I can to live to see my children grow up & if this was happening to any other member of my family, or them, I would swap places in a heartbeat.

"I will follow Walt Whitman's advice: 'Keep your face always toward the sun and the shadows will fall behind you.'

"To all you warrior women (& men) out there, I send my love. I'll hold a little of my strength to get through the next few weeks & months. Namaste. The sacred in me recognizes the sacred in you."

