Baywatch star Nicole Eggert shaves her head after cancer diagnosis with help from daughter

Nicole Eggert delivered a brave update on her cancer journey on Thursday when she shaved her head.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Baywatch alum picked up her clippers and began shaving her hair off to the Beastie Boys' song, "Fight For Your Right".

Nicole appeared upbeat and smiling as she got rid of her locks. Her daughter, Keegan, 12, helped her mom by shaving the parts at the back of her head where she couldn't reach.

Her caption read: "Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are - Madeleine Eames."

Fans commended her and called her "gorgeous," and "stunning" with and without her hair.

Nicole shared her breast cancer diagnosis with fans

Others wished her well and sent "healing powers".

Nicole shared her stage 2 breast cancer diagnosis in January, one month after she received the news.

She told People: "This journey's been rough for me. This hasn't been a breezy sale through life. I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through."

As a single mother to Keegan and her grown daughter, Dilly, 25, she's confessed she's struggling financially and set up a GoFundMe page to help with the medical costs of treatment.

Nicole cut her long locks off last month and was sporting a shorter hairdo ahead of shaving her head.

Her cancer journey began with unusual symptoms including a sudden weight gain of 25 pounds in just three months, and a worrying discovery of a lump in her left breast during a self-exam last October.

She recounted the pain to People and described it as "throbbing and hurting".

Nicole is fighting not only for herself, but for her young daughter too .

"This is something I have to get through," she said. "This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody."