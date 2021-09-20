Phillip Schofield gets emotional over Julia Bradbury's cancer diagnosis Phillip reacted to the news on This Morning

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have shared a message of support for co-star Julia Bradbury, after she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Speaking on This Morning, Phil seemed particularly upset as he wished her well, and explained how Julia had continued to film her new segment for the show, despite her diagnosis.

"Yesterday we heard the worrying news that a member of our This Morning family has been diagnosed with breast cancer," Phillip began.

"In a true testament to Julia's professionalism and bravery, she was determined not to let us down since she was waiting for results from her biopsy while filming for our show. A new series which showcases her love of nature.

"Julia's series continues on Wednesday, and it was while she was filming that she got her diagnosis."

Julia Bradbury and her children

Holly added: "Julia's life was turned upside down in July when doctors discovered a shadow on her breast tissue during a mammogram.

"As she prepares for her mastectomy next month, everyone at This Morning sends Julia their best wishes."

Julia shared the news on her Instagram, with a photo of herself and her children and the caption: "I've been diagnosed with breast cancer in the last few weeks and need urgent surgery. I will share what I can with you but I'm sure you understand that I need to focus on my family and treatment, so I won't be able to respond and engage on here as much as possible."

She went on to urge her followers to regularly check their breasts: "Please self-check regularly and if you have any unexplained pain, tenderness or lumps, please ask for checks and follow ups. And ask for a second opinion if you're not happy."

