Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal nanny for Cambridge children has 24/7 mental health support

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, recruited royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo back in 2014, when Prince George was around eight months old.

Maria has been a part of the family ever since, now caring for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, too, and her expertise comes from her time at the prestigious Norland College in Bath.

The Norland Nanny agency has placed nannies across the UK since 1892, and while Norland Nannies are known for their unwavering knowledge and care of children, the institution also takes good care of its students.

All students, including Duchess Kate and Prince William's nanny Maria, have access to Togetherall, a digital support service that helps them deal with "everything from everyday stresses to major life events", 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Norland Agency website reads: "It’s a safe and anonymous online support and recovery space that you can go to if you’re feeling down, stressed, struggling to cope, or just want to talk to people who understand what you’re going through. It is moderated by trained professionals who are available 24/7 to ensure the safety and anonymity of all members."

So, if royal nanny Maria is ever in need of some mental health support, she can rest assured she has someone on hand at all times.

The Norland Agency also has its own in-house student support team, comprised of a manager and officer, while Prince William and Duchess Kate are big advocates of mental health themselves, as founders of Heads Together.

Caring for children can be especially rewarding, but the non-stop nature of the job is undoubtedly tiring, while the pressure of being part of a royal family likely adds to the load for Maria. What's more, Maria has three children under her watch, all under ten (Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three), since it's royal tradition that each family only has one nanny responsible for all children.

