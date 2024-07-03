Prince George's brain boosting summer holiday activity

This week sees Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' school, Lambrook, break up for summer, but if you thought the oldest of the Prince and Princess of Wales' kids would be resting this summer, you'd be wrong!

The 10-year-old is known to be a huge tennis fan, and if the family decamps to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, the future king will have plenty of chance to play.

As well as keeping him active, tennis is also known to be a brain-boosting activity – ideal as he gears up to choose his next school.

© Getty Prince George enjoys tennis

Tennis benefits

A new study by ASICS revealed that through playing tennis, Prince George could be 10% more focused and energised compared to non-tennis players, as well as 26% more positive.

On top of that, 21% of tennis players were better able to cope with stress than those who never pick up a racket.

Being upbeat and calm are fantastic qualities for little George, with his whole family going through a tricky time at present, with the Princess of Wales and King Charles' cancer diagnoses likely weighing hard on their minds.

Prince George's love of tennis

At just 10 years old, Prince George has become a regular at Wimbledon, sitting alongside his mother, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, at the tournament.

It's no surprise he loves to watch the sport, as he's been playing since he was tiny and has even had lessons from champion player Roger Federer.

When Prince George started playing back in 2017, the Princess of Wales admitted her son just "wanted to whack a ball," but if he takes after his talented mother, we're sure George has come on in leaps and bounds - especially given that Roger Federer said that the "cute" youngster had a good tennis technique after they played together.

© Getty Prince George attended his first Wimbledon match in 2022

Fitness benefits of tennis

While we doubt Prince George is thinking about his fitness levels, tennis will set him on a great path to becoming strong as he heads towards his teen years.

"Tennis based-workouts are a great way of developing all-around fitness: cardio, speed, agility and balance," says Tim Benjamin of audio fitness app WithU, which offers tennis-inspired workouts.

© Thomas Lovelock - AELTC Princess Kate stays fit with tennis

Tim compares tennis to HIIT, due to the short, sharp, movements that are used to move around the tennis court. "They are a great way to improve cardio and lung capacity."

Tennis is also great as it's a full-body workout. "Many people think that tennis simply relies on your arms and wrists. In reality, the movements and actions in tennis require your whole body. Even actions that seem simple at first, like hitting a ball, require your whole body to be in sync," Tim says.