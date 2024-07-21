Princess Kate shares secret 'joy' amid cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales delighted royal watchers last weekend, when she made an appearance at Wimbledon.

Despite undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer, the royal looked to be in good spirits, and on Thursday, the 42-year-old shared what has been keeping her going following her abdominal surgery and cancer treatment.

In a statement issued in support of the Natural History Museum's new garden, the Princess of Wales said: "I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy."

© Getty Princess Kate shared what's been keeping her going

Her heartfelt message suggests she's been enjoying time in nature during her recovery, echoed by a portrait released of the royal enjoying the shade of a tree ahead of her appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony last month.

Nature during cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales is not alone in her reliance on nature to help her through difficult times.

© Samir Hussein Being in nature has helped Princess Kate

Jackie Scully, who recently celebrated 10 years clear of cancer, agrees with nature's restorative power. "Nature was everything to me during treatment," Jackie tells HELLO!. "However I was feeling, I got up and got outside and into nature every single day.

"After surgery, I was a lot slower walking and it gave me a real appreciation for the beauty around me. I loved watching flowers grow (to the point that I fell so in love with alliums that people call them Jackie flowers now, every time they bloom in spring).

Jackie Scully found solace in nature during cancer treatment too

"I even remember my fiancé at the time likening my treatment to that of a rose because in his words: 'pruning a rose feels harsh, but you cut back a rose so that it can grow back stronger and more beautiful.'"

A lifeline

"Nature was a real lifeline to me," Jackie continues. "In the changing of its seasons, I find nature also teaches us so much about life, about things we can't control and about healing.

"Life goes on around us, even if we feel time has stopped for us," she says. "Nature is so restorative. Walking within it can change the course of a day. Nature is the perfect companion for life and, in particular, for those needing an escape in difficult times. It grounds us and lifts our spirits."

Being in nature reminded Jackie to keep living

Now that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their summer break, we hope they're able to join their mother on some breaks in nature, be it in the Scilly Isles, where they are known to love going, or at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where the family can cycle, hike, swim and fish.

Support Jackie's fundraising efforts here - she's raising money for Breast Cancer Now, NHS Charities Together and Willow Foundation