11 rare photos of royals in swimwear: Prince William's Speedos, Meghan Markle's bikini, more

Summer is upon us, and when temperatures soar, even royalty can't help but dive into the nearest body of water.

From catching rays at Eden Rock in St Barths like the Princess of Wales' family, to sunning it up aboard luxury yachts like the Tindalls, the royal set reach next-level luxury during the year's warmest months.

The royals are notoriously private during their summer holidays, but on occasion, we have caught glimpses of their post-sea swims, poolside lounging and hazy evening dips.

HELLO! revisits the best royal swimwear moments from the royal family, from Princess Diana's legendary leopard print one-piece to Prince William's sporty Speedos.

1/ 11 Princess Diana's leopard print one-piece When the late Princess of Wales' most iconic swimwear moment was recreated in Netflix's The Crown, we should've guessed a revival of animal print swimwear would be imminent. The royal was first pictured wearing the leopard swimming costume in 1990, while on a family vacation to the British Virgin Islands. The low-back, loud print number was designed by American swimwear brand, Jantzen. SHOP: Princess Diana's leopard print swimsuit is STILL iconic - 12 animal print swimsuits we love right now

2/ 11 Meghan Markle's watermelon bikini Before the Duchess of Sussex deactivated her private Instagram account, her social media feed was a sea of sun-soaked snaps as the former Suits actress chased sunnier climes. In one unearthed photo, Meghan rocked a crochet watermelon bikini, complete with a melon-red bralette and striped green bottoms.



3/ 11 © Getty Princess Charlene's Olympian swimwear set Princess Charlene of Monaco forged a successful career as an Olympic swimmer before retiring in 2007, and it was how she came to meet her husband, Prince Albert in 2000. The South African-born royal has had a number of chic poolside moments, though our favourite is undoubtedly when she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in a sporty Speedo one-piece while rocking platinum blonde hair.

4/ 11 © YouTube Princess Kate's scuba-diving style The Prince and Princess of Wales released a video of themselves snorkelling and diving with 2021 Earthshot Prize Winner Coral Vita to better understand their project on farming and planting coral in the Bahamas. Sporty Princess Kate showed off her athletic prowess in a cropped wetsuit.

5/ 11 © Instagram Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece's swimsuit collection Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece's Instagram feed is an ode to summer, it seems. From strapless bikinis to high-rise swimsuits, the royal-turned-model is a total royal beach babe.

6/ 11 Mike Tindall Stripping down is just part of the I'm a Celebrity experience with many iconic moments coming from the show's shower scenes and Mike Tindall was no exception when he hit the baths and surprised viewers by revealing his tiny swimming trunks. Fans loved the moment as one said: "NOT THE BUDGIE SMUGGLERS MIKE," and another commented: "It's not every day you see ex-England rugby [player] and Princess Anne's son-in-law, Mike Tindall in his speedos on national television, but first time for everything."

7/ 11 © Getty Princess Diana's tangerine bikini Princess Diana had plenty of noteworthy fashion moments, including this one from 1993 when she holidayed in the Caribbean. The royal was seen in a bright-orange bikini as she enjoyed the waves and even took part in a bit of bodyboarding.



8/ 11 © Getty Prince William's Speedos During his university days, Prince William was a keen water polo player, and was often seen in a pair of black speedos as he cheered on teammates before getting into the pool himself.



9/ 11 © Photo: Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II's life-saving attire The late Queen, then known as Princess Elizabeth, took part in a Children's Challenge Shield Competition that was held in 1939. Her Majesty, who wore a black one-piece and white swim-cap, even walked away from the event with an award in life-saving.



10/ 11 © Photo: Getty Images King Charles' surfer look King Charles enjoyed a trip to Bondi Beach during a tour of Australia in his youth. Accompanied by his bodyguard, the former Prince of Wales had a pair of blue trunks and a huge smile on his face as he enjoyed the warm waters.

