Zara and Mike Tindall maintain their pro athlete physiques with this joint hobby

Though the Prince and Princess of Wales are known for being super-active, their cousins, Zara and Mike Tindall give them a run for their money in the fitness stakes.

While Mike has retired from his career as a professional rugby player, Zara still competes at a professional level in equestrian sports, and the happily married couple have a joint hobby that keeps them both in their prime.

Both Zara and Mike are keen golfers, with Zara taking up the hobby just last year, with Mike sharing in April 2023: Mike saying in April: "Zara has this year taken up golf with the Slingsby golf academy."

© Instagram Zara and Mike love playing golf together

It seems that Mike and Zara's daughter Mia Tindall is taking after her parents in their love of the sport, with former rugby player Mike revealing on Joe's House of Rugby podcast in January 2020 that his daughter is already showing a keen interest in sport.

May saw Mike share several photos of the pair playing a round of golf, and their passion for the sport is crucial in keeping them in good condition health-wise.

Health benefits of golf

Golf may seem like a leisurely sport, but it demands a high level of physical and mental fitness, according to James Telford, a senior sports physician from Affordable Golf. Here he shares why golfing is so good for us – and it certainly explains Zara and Mike's toned physiques!

© Getty Golf keeps Mike Tindall feeling fit

Physical endurance

"Golf requires walking an average of four or five miles per 18-hole round, burning up to 1,500 calories," James says. "This level of cardiovascular exercise is similar to that experienced by football players during a match. Regular walking, combined with carrying or pulling a golf bag, helps maintain cardiovascular health and stamina."

Strength and flexibility

"Golfers need significant muscle strength and flexibility, especially in their core, back, and legs," says James. "These physical demands are comparable to those in swimming, where strong cores and flexible bodies are essential for efficient movement. Exercises such as squats, lunges, and rotational swings are integral to golf fitness routines."

© Getty Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall enjoy playing golf as a couple

Balance and coordination

"The balance and coordination required in golf are akin to those needed in gymnastics," says James. "Just like gymnasts, golfers must maintain their balance and execute precise movements to achieve successful swings and putts."

Other active royals

While Princess Anne has been known to dabble in a spot of golf, and her brother, Prince Andrew is reportedly the best player in the royal family, King Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William are not known to be fans of the activity.

Prince William favoured water polo at school and remains a keen football fan to this day, while Prince Harry and King Charles are more into polo, with the Duke of Sussex playing at professional level in California.

Princess Kate is keen to try her hand at all sports, but tends to favour tennis over golf, while the Duchess of Edinburgh and her husband, Prince Edward are fans of real tennis.