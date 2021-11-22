Davina McCall takes action on behalf of menopausal women The TV star is set to launch another documentary

Davina McCall is set to launch a new menopause documentary on Channel 4. It comes after her first show, Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and the Menopause, in May 2021, but this one will focus on menopause in the workplace.

SEE: Davina McCall shares health update following foot injury

It will be called Davina McCall: The Menopause Brain Drain, and will investigate whether women are sidelined, sacked or forced to go part-time when they begin to go through the menopause.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall shares health update from bed

Davina said: "I have never had a reaction like the one I received after Sex, Myths and the Menopause aired. It was profoundly moving and deeply humbling, and what I realised is that women need more answers, more support and a voice.

"Many amazing women have laid the groundwork before me in this field, and I want to arm women with the facts so they can make informed decisions about their bodies – I truly believe we have the power to inspire change in societies' perceptions, the workplace, relationships and so much more."

SEE: Davina McCall shares glowing make-up free selfie with important menopause message

READ: Davina McCall shares heartbreaking update on father's health in emotional post

Davina celebrated the reduction of HRT costs at Parliament Square

Louisa Compton, Channel 4's Head of News and Current Affairs and Sport added: "The menopause shouldn't be a taboo subject considering it affects 50 per cent of the population - but our first film opened the lid on an area of life that too many people were frightened of discussing.

"It led to real and meaningful change. The second film will look firmly at what happens in the workplace to try and ensure that the symptoms of the menopause will no longer put the brakes on women's careers."

In October, Davina joined celebrations at Parliament Square, marking the reduction of hormone replacement therapy prescription charges and the creation of a dedicated 'menopause task force'.

She recently shared a photo from the day, as she confirmed that the new documentary will air in 2022. "I never saw myself becoming this woman. The woman with the megaphone. In parliament square. I've never been an activist. But I am now. The misinformation and misconceptions around the menopause make me want to ROAR! @channel4 has let us continue our menopause journey, the doc will be out next year…," she wrote.

"The amazing @menoscandal is collating the most unbelievable information for it, as we speak … This doc will cover post breast cancer, testosterone, Alzheimer’s, comedy (we are generally bloody funny) culture and the workplace. Peri and menopausal women need rebranding, to be seen as the funny, sassy, experienced, liberated, boss [expletive] we are."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.