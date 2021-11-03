Holly Willoughby shares important message as she 'heads towards' the menopause

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has opened up about "heading towards" the menopause. The This Morning host spoke out on an episode of Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, as the pair discussed the way their bodies have changed over time.

Mum-of-three Holly, who presents alongside Phillip Schofield on This Morning, said: "We are heading towards that kind of menopausal time, skin is changing, hair is changing, body's changing – even having had a baby, the shape of your body completely changes."

Holly went on to share that rather than perceiving said changes as a negative, she seems them as something to appreciate.

"I think that it's really important in those moments, rather than looking down and going, 'Oh my god, look at everything changing, I'm getting old, I'm getting more wrinkled. Oh my god, my t**s are around my knees.' Instead of looking down, you've sort of got to look up with it and go, 'God, my body was able to carry a baby and my boobs breastfed three children and they were fine'."

Holly has a similar approach to ageing – "a privilege" to experience, as opposed to something to resent.

"You got to go, 'Yes, my face is starting to sag, and my eyes are bloodshot and the rest of it', but 'I'm healthy and I'm ok and getting older is a privilege because not everyone else gets to be here'."

Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton in 2007

Holly also expressed the importance of her setting a good example for daughter Belle, ten.

"Having a daughter, I'm very aware of the example I set now in this stage because Belle's ten so she's old enough now to be watching me. I want to conduct myself in a way that when she gets to this stage, it's like I'm clearing the pathway for her.

"That's how I feel about many things and not just about outwards image, but this is what we're talking about now. I feel I have a responsibility there to do this in a way that in a positive experience for all of us."

