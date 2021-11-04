Davina McCall recently suffered a foot injury while she was out walking her dog, and on Thursday she took to Instagram to share an update with her followers.

SEE: Davina McCall stuns in boldest look at Stand Up to Cancer event close to her heart

In the message, that was recorded from her bed, she explained: "Hey, I thought I should give a bit of an explanation about my foot, I was out walking the dog yesterday and I thought I'd run down these steps. I think I must have tripped on a root or something, and oh my god it hurts so much. I sort of twisted my foot, anyway I can't flex it upwards!" Ouch!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall shares health update from bed

She added: "I can do a bit of weight-bearing, I think they think it might be a tiny fracture or a chip off a tiny bone in my foot and some tendons."

SEE: Davina McCall shares glowing make-up free selfie with important menopause message

READ: Davina McCall shares heartbreaking update on father's health in emotional post

Speaking about her recovery, the presenter said: "It's going to be some physio, no cast needed, elevation, a bit of cold, take it easy, no disco dancing for the next couple of weeks."

The star was immediately inundated with support, including from celebrity friends as Ruth Langsford commented: "Ouch! Hope you'll be on the mend soon….will miss your disco dancing!"

Another added: "Oh Davina!! You’ll be back disco dancing in no time," and a third posted: "Take it easy - no disco dancing."

The star gave an update from her bed

Many others shared their wishes that the 54-year-old would recover swiftly and several posted heart emojis in the comments.

Davina has always been into fitness and is the star of many workout DVDs, and earlier this month she unveiled a new health change that she was making.

Taking to Instagram to open up about her latest health move, the 54-year-old presenter got real with fans about her addiction to sugar.

Davina picked up the injury while walking her dog

Donning workout gear and rocking a radiant makeup-free look, Davina told fans: "I have made myself a commitment. From 1 November I'm going to cut out refined sugar, fruit and honey for the first couple of weeks to try and get myself off sugar again. I've massively fallen off the sugar-free wagon and it's ugly."

MORE: Davina McCall forced to defend herself after being left 'furious' and 'so angry' over misleading article

MORE: Davina McCall opens up about heartbreaking death of her sister

"I don't want to do it anymore," the star continued. "It makes me feel rubbish and it makes me feel super bloated."

The former Big Brother presenter went on to admit that going cold turkey on the sweet stuff was the "only way" she could get herself back on track. "The shame of not sticking to it is what will keep me going [laughing emoji]", she penned.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.