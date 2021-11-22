Loose Women's Sophie Morgan suffering with 'hideous' illness

Loose Women star Sophie Morgan has shared that she is currently battling a "hideous" illness. The TV star, who is paralysed from the waist down after she was involved in a car accident as a teenager, took to Instagram to update her fans.

She shared a photo of herself on holiday in Morocco and captioned it: "Physically, I'm lying on the sofa with a hideous chest infection, voiceless and snotty. Mentally, I'm in the desert in Morocco, hugging a puppy watching the sunrise. Hate being sick. What's everyone doing this weekend?"

She added: "Photo ID – Sophie, a blonde 36-year-old, is sitting in her wheelchair in the desert with palm trees in the background, smiling at the camera, hugging a puppy wrapped in her pink jumper."

Several of Sophie's fans have taken to the comments section to wish her well.

Sophie Morgan shared a photo of herself on holiday as she discussed her illness

One wrote: "Sending lots of love your way beautiful," while another added: "Feel for you. Hopefully you'll be feeling better soon. Since I watched you on Loose Women you have totally compelled me to take my life by the horns and crack on! You really are a true inspiration. Thank you so much for being you," and a third said: "Get well soon and try to stay warm."

Sophie uses a wheelchair after her accident, and has spoken out about the incident several times. She had just received her A-Level results when she was driving with four friends in Scotland and lost control of her car. Her friends suffered minor injuries, but Sophie ended up trapped underneath the overturned car, with a fractured back, skull and nose.

On a recent episode of Loose Women, her co-hosts asked if she would get back in the car, to which Sophie replied: "Yeah, I would. I don't think I would say, 'Don't do it', because if I hadn't done it, if I hadn't got in that car and lost control of it and crashed then I wouldn't have gotten paralysed - I wouldn't have ended up on the career path and life that I'm on, and I love this life."

