How to book your Covid-19 booster vaccine: Everything you need to know Everyone aged 18 and over is now eligible for a Covid-19 booster

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced that every adult over the age of 18 is now able to book their Covid-19 booster vaccine, in a bid to get every eligible adult triple vaccinated by the end of December to curb the wave of Omicron cases.

In a televised address to the nation on Sunday night, the Prime Minister said he was "afraid we are now facing an emergency in our battle with the new variant, Omicron, and we must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection to keep our friends and loved ones safe."

WATCH: Prince Harry presents awards to scientists behind the Covid-19 vaccine

The new target means the NHS are set to vaccinate around 1 million people a day, almost double the current rate. All over-18s are now eligible to access the NHS booking site in a bid to get as many people vaccinated before Christmas as possible. Until now eligibility has been limited to over-40s.

So, how can you get your Covid-19 booster? Here's everything you need to know

Who can book the Covid-19 booster?

If you're aged 18 or over and you had your second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at least 3 months ago, you are now eligible to get your third vaccine. The NHS also recommends anyone in the below categories to book their booster:

You are aged 16 or over with a health condition that puts you at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19

You are a frontline health or social care worker

You live or work in a care home

you are aged 16 or over and are a main carer for someone at high risk from Covid-19

You are aged 16 or over and live with someone who has a weakened immune system (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis)

People who are pregnant and in 1 of the eligible groups can also get a booster dose

How can I book the Covid-19 booster?

Until Wednesday 15 December, booking was only available for over-40s. Now, anyone aged 18 or over is able to book their Covid-19 booster via the NHS booking website.

A queuing system is in place due to extremely high demand. The NHS recommends returning to the website later or the following day if you're unable to book an appointment. Alternatively, you can get your Covid-19 booster at a walk-in centre.

Can I get my Covid-19 booster at a walk-in centre?

Yes! The NHS operates several walk-in vaccination centres across the UK, with no need to book a prior appointment. In peak times, be prepared to arrive at the testing centre early and to queue for several hours before getting your vaccination.

To find walk-in vaccination sites near you, visit the NHS website.

Can I get my booster after testing positive for Covid-19?

If you've tested positive for Covid-19, you need to wait four weeks (28 days) from the day of your positive test to have a booster. This gap will help to separate any side effects of the vaccine from the effects of your illness.

