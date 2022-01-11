Doing Dry January? 5 best sobriety books to help you give up booze in 2022

Whether you're taking part in Dry January, are on a health kick, or trying to be sober for good, the benefits of going teetotal are endless.

Some of our favourite celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and SATC star Kristin Davis lead alcohol-free lives, and if that's not an advertisement for sober life, we're not sure what is! As with any lifestyle change though, it can be tough. But these books hope to make it a little bit easier.

Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol, Holly Whitaker

We have to start with the book Miranda chose for herself on one of the episodes of & Just Like That. Now a New York Times bestseller, we're not surprised this was Miranda's pick. Holly Whitaker is the founder of the first female-focused recovery program, and someone who has gone on the sobriety journey herself, so who better to learn from?

Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker, £8.19/$7.88, Amazon

The Sober Diaries: How One Woman Stopped Drinking and Started Living, Clare Pooley

Less of an instruction manual and more of an inspirational tale, Clare Pooley, a high flying Cambridge-grad, career woman and mum of three kids, opens up about her transformation to sober life. Maybe the best option for those who are questioning their own drinking habits but not quite ready for a self-help book, Pooley weaves in research and advice such as: 'How do I know if I'm drinking too much?' and 'What do I say to friends and family?' for a much softer approach.

The Sober Diaries by Clare Pooley, £7.94/$16.19, Amazon

Alcohol and You: How to Control and Stop Drinking, Lewis David

A definite self-help book, this one is for those who like a plan of action to stick to. Core learnings include how to self-diagnose alcohol dependence, medications and strategies to help deal with cravings, as well as providing details for the best, free support to help maintain your progress over time.

Alcohol and You by Lewis David, £10.30/$26.54, Amazon

The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober, Catherine Gray

A Sunday Times Bestseller, The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober is a reminder of exactly why so many of us choose to stop drinking. Celebrating all the joys of being sober, this book may be the best first port of call for anyone semi-interested in banning the booze. Inspiring and educational thanks to the help of neuroscientists explaining the science behind the effects of alcohol, even if the sober life is one you've not given too much thought to, we're sure this book will get you thinking.

The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober by Catherine Gray, £7.51/$11.11, Amazon

Alcohol Explained, William Porter

Dubbed as a handbook for those wanting to quit drinking, and even medical students learning about alcoholism, Alcohol Explained details exactly what alcoholism is, the effects alcohol has on the body, and how to overcome it. This is another one for anyone looking to strictly change their life for the long term.

Alcohol Explained by William Porter, £9.46/$12.27, Amazon

