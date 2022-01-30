Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice reveal jaw-dropping ritual to prepare for live shows The dancing duo stunned fans as they film their epic workout

Strictly Come Dancing champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are continuing to dazzle fans across the country as they take to the ballroom for Strictly's UK tour.

The doting duo, who were crowned the winners of the latest season of the BBC show, shared a jaw-dropping video of themselves 'warming up' before they took to the stage - and it's baffled fans. The clip, which was posted to Strictly's producer Richard Curwen's Instagram, shows Giovanni lifting Rose above his head, using her weight to press up several times in a bid to pump up before the show began.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice lifts Rose Ayling-Ellis above his head in epic workout

"Pre-show warm-up is very important," wrote Richard. "Even our weights are glamorous," he joked, referring to Rose's dazzling fringed costume.

Rose reposted the epic video to her Instagram Story, writing: "I'm just a human weight."

Rose rocks a dazzling jumpsuit for the Strictly tour

Fans were quick to react to the dancing duo's epic pre-show ritual, rushing to the comments to share their love for the impressive video.

"Rose has the utmost trust in Giovanni, and knows he won't drop her," wrote one fan, while another quipped: "Wow! Weights have really changed these days! Yes they have amazing trust in each other."

"Just gorgeous the trust in each other these two have," agreed a third fan.

Rose and Giovanni were crowned the winners of Strictly's 2021 series

Here at HELLO!, we chatted to body language expert Darren Stanton, on behalf of Betfair Casino, about their incredible chemistry which has translated so well on the dancefloor.

"It's very clear that Giovanni thinks the absolute world of Rose," explained Darren. "You will notice that when they are together, either in photographs or video footage of interviews, he often has his hand positioned on Rose's waist or will kiss her forehead in a platonic way. This shows that as well as feeling protective of Rose, he has connected on a deep level with her."

Discussing their platonic relationship, Darren explained how Rose particularly holds a "deep affection" for Giovanni. "They have just about the deepest level of rapport you can get as friends," he added.

