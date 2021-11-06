Strictly made a big change for Rose Ayling-Ellis that we never knew about The producers implemented a new rule to help Rose manage her deafness

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis is the first deaf contestant to appear on the show, and judge Shirley Ballas has revealed that the producers have implemented a new rule on her behalf.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Shirley explained that other stars of the show are banned from clapping while Rose performs, so that she can "feel the vibrations" of the music.

"Nobody is allowed to clap whilst she's dancing so she can feel the vibrations of the floor," she said. "So the music is just a hair louder. She's got that beautiful feel of vibrations, so her other senses are really really heightened."

Shirley went on to praise Rose's dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, for his "immaculate job" of training her.

"I think Giovanni, first of all, has done an absolutely immaculate job," she began. "We have a translator just off to our left that's helping her understand what's going on and the criticisms and the critiques."

Rose is partnered with Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice

Rose was born deaf, and has spoken out about how she dances without the ability to hear in various interviews. Speaking to the BBC, she said: "I'm not really relying on the music. I'm relying on counting and the beat. Giovanni is helping me with counting to make sure I get my count first, start[ing] at the most important beat, and then hopefully from onwards it’s okay."

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas opened up on GMB

Rose also uses spoken English and has an interpreter on set at all times – so she can understand everything that’s happening.

All of said changes are clearly working wonders, as Rose and Giovanni scored the first perfect 40 of the series last weekend, which Giovanni called "one of the most rewarding moments of my career."

Not only was it the first round of all tens to have come from this season, but it was the earliest time a couple has ever achieved a perfect score in history.

