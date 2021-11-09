Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis unable to train with partner Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice suffered a mishap during training this week, as Rose's hearing aid battery died.

SEE: Strictly made a big change for Rose Ayling-Ellis that we never knew about

Giovanni took to Instagram Stories as he filmed the pair sitting in the studio, apparently unable to continue to practice. "What's the problem?" he said to Rose. "Battery. Dead. I forgot to pack it," she replied. As Giovanni couldn't help but laugh at their misfortune, Rose quipped, "It's not funny," to which Giovanni joked, "Are you completely deaf now?" Rose played along by not answering.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis unable to train with dance partner Giovanni Pernice

Rose was born deaf and has spoken out about her journey on Strictly without being able to hear in several interviews, including one with the BBC in which she explained how she dances without music.

She said: "I’m not really relying on the music. I’m relying on counting and the beat. Giovanni is helping me with counting to make sure I get my count first, start[ing] at the most important beat, and then hopefully from onwards it’s okay."

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas also recently shared that the stars of the show are banned from clapping as Rose and Giovanni perform, so that Rose can "feel the vibrations" of the music.

SEE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis announces game-changing deafness news

SEE: Rose Ayling-Ellis shares real reason for joining Strictly Come Dancing

Rose is partnered with Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice

Rose is the first deaf contestant to have competed in the show, and her participation has already sparked big changes for the deaf community.

She recently took to Twitter to share that there has been a huge surge in interest for sign language courses. "Hi everyone, thank you so much for all of your interest in learning BSL," she wrote. "I cannot believe the Google search for learning sign-language has increased by 488 per cent. AMAZING.

"Please look for a course which is taught by deaf tutors. Just be aware that BSL and Makaton are not the same. BSL is the language that deaf people use and Makataon is a communication tool."

She went on to share a link to the BSL courses she recommends.

Several deaf charities and organisations have also revealed similar statistics. The British Sign Language Courses website told ITV News they have seen a 2,844 per cent increase in sign ups for their free trial training programmes the day after Rose's latest appearance.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.