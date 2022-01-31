Amy Dowden forced to temporarily abandon Strictly tour after latest health battle

Amy Dowden has been showered with love after missing out on the last Strictly Come Dancing Tour show in Manchester.

Whilst the professional dancer didn't announce her temporary departure from the tour on her Instagram grid, she did mention it in her Stories as she replied to well wishes from fans.

WATCH: Amy Dowden reveals sadness over cancelled wedding

After one follower shared her sadness at not seeing her on Saturday and wished her a speedy recovery, Amy wrote: "Thank you so much all! Feeling much better and very grateful for the love and support of my fellow cast."

She continued: "Missed being on stage with you all so much! IBD CAN REALLY SUCK!!!"

Amy updated fans on her condition after missing Saturday's show

After hearing that Max George had dedicated Saturday's show to her, she added: "Awh @maxgeorge, so very kind of you! Plus didn't you get 10s?!!!"

Amy hasn't revealed when she will return to the tour, which ends on 13th February, but admitted she will "be back doing what I love most in no time".

It's not the first time Crohn's Disease, a condition Amy has been battling for years, has kept her away from the dance floor.

Amy has battled with Crohn's Disease for years

Last year, whilst competing on Strictly Come Dancing with Tom Fletcher, the 31-year-old experienced a "scary" Crohn's flare-up and ended up in hospital.

Announcing the news in November, she told fans on social media: "Thanks for all the messages over the weekend. Unfortunately, I was missing from the show as I had an unexpected Crohn's flare-up and hospital admission in which I received unbelievable care. I'm recovering very well and certainly being well looked after and look forward to returning to the dance floor.

"Big thanks to lovely @saradaviescc and @tomfletcher for taking care of me (of all the days to be poorly, Ben was in Blackpool with the dance school).

She then revealed she was temporarily living with Tom and his family. "To the Fletchers who made sure I had everything and more at the hospital, have brought me back to theirs where the whole family are giving me all the love, care, burnt toast (Tom), unlimited supply of @mrsgifletcher clothes along with @tomfletcher sock choice you could possibly need, lots of drawings and pretend injections from my new doctors Buzz, Buddy and Max. Thank you, they really were sent to me."