Amy Dowden dances in stunning wedding dress as she marks engagement anniversary with fiancé

Amy Dowden recently visited the Laura May Bridal boutique in Cardiff, and since then, she has been delighting her fans with several wedding looks – giving us a glimpse of what we might expect when she and fiancé Ben tie the knot.

On Wednesday, she shared a showstopping video of herself dancing in a gorgeous flowery gown.

WATCH: Amy Dowden reveals sadness over cancelled wedding

The video shows the 31-year-old dancing and twirling in a tulle dress by Savin London, featuring a corseted waist, floaty skirt and delicate colourful floral detailing.

Amy had shown off this dress last week, but for the video, she added detachable 'bubble' sleeves, which completed the look.

Amy looked stunning in the floral Savin London gown

While gorgeous wedding dresses were on Amy's mind this week, on Thursday she shared a throwback picture on her Stories of Ben getting down on one knee – no doubt bringing back special memories of the magical moment.

Ben, also a dancer, proposed to Amy during a New Year's Eve party back in 2017, much to the Strictly star's surprise.

The couple originally planned to get married in 2020 but were forced to postpone their big due to the pandemic.

In July 2020, Amy shared a video with fans revealing her sadness at her wedding not going ahead as planned.

The dress can we worn with or without sleeves

"So today should have been my last day as a Miss," she said on the eve of their original wedding date.

"Obviously it's not, really few mixed emotions. I should be on my way now to the cottage with my bridesmaids and my family... spending the night together playing games and probably me being really nervous… my last night as a Miss!"

The star continued: "Ben would have been on his way to the other cottage... obviously we would have stayed apart! But I guess we have all this to come. Really mixed emotions every hour... I'm thinking, 'I would have been doing this or I wonder how I would have been feeling.'"

Amy revealed that she and her fiancé planned to enjoy a quiet lunch together and shared a sweet message to other couples in the same boat. "Just remember safety is the most important thing and we still have a big day ahead," she said.