Strictly pro Amy Dowden stuns in wedding dress - 2 years after postponing her big day The dancer had been due to marry in July 2020

Amy Dowden wowed fans as she posed in a fairytale wedding dress on Thursday, over 18 months after she was forced to put her big day on hold.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer looked stunning in a floor-length gown from bridal designer Laura May Bridal, and even asked friends and followers to have their say on what style they loved best.

WATCH: Amy Dowden reveals sadness over cancelled wedding

“With or without sleeves? Loved shooting for @lauramaybridal yesterday! More dress pics to come! Got me very excited for my big day eeekk!" Amy captioned the series of photos.

The bride-to-be wore a one-of-a-kind wedding dress that ticks all the trend boxes for 2022, with a corseted waist, floaty skirt and gorgeous colourful floral detailing.

Amy Dowden stunned in a floral wedding dress

Amy also revealed the dress can be worn in two different ways, as a strapless gown, or with the addition of detachable puff sleeves, and she divided opinion among her famous friends over which style they liked best.

"Sleeeeeeves," former Strictly contestant Stacey Dooley wrote, adding a flame emoji. Michelle Visage agreed: "With. Fairytale." Meanwhile, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse and professional Dianne Buswell both commented that Amy looked “beautiful”.

The Strictly pro asked fans whether they preferred it with or without sleeves

Amy has been engaged to fiancé Ben Jones since a New Year’s Eve party at the end of 2017, and they had been due to marry in July 2020, but had to postpone their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amy previously opened up to her fans in a heartfelt video where she revealed that the following day should have been her wedding day. Speaking directly to camera, the 31-year-old said: "So today should have been my last day as a Miss. Obviously it's not, really few mixed emotions. I should be on my way now to the cottage with my bridesmaids and my family... spending the night together playing games and probably me being really nervous… my last night as a Miss!"

The star continued: "Ben would have been on his way to the other cottage... obviously we would have stayed apart! But I guess we have all this to come. Really mixed emotions every hour... I'm thinking, 'I would have been doing this or I wonder how I would have been feeling.'"

