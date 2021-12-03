Strictly's Amy Dowden shares emotional health update after being hospitalised

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has shared an update on her health after being rushed to hospital with a "scary" Crohn's flare-up. She is now living with Tom and Giovanna Fletcher, and in her most recent post, said that she is now "itching to dance".

She shared a photo of herself cuddling Tom and Giovanna's children Buzz, Buddy and Max, and captioned it: "The Fletcher family had taken me in and treated me as one of their own and no words will EVER describe how truly thankful I am! These hugs are certainly the best medicine!

"Thank you again for all the lovely messages I’ve received. Certainly feeling like my chatty self again and drinking far too much tea and my feet are itching to dance!! @mrsgifletcher @tomfletcher."

Giovanna replied with a series of love heart emojis and wrote: "We love you xxxx," while fellow Strictly star Motsi Mabuse also commented with a trio of hearts.

Amy is staying with Tom and Giovanna Fletcher and their three children

Amy was forced to miss Strictly as she recovered, and explained in another Instagram post: "Thanks for all the messages over the weekend. Unfortunately, I was missing from the show as I had an unexpected Crohn's flare-up and hospital admission in which I received unbelievable care. I'm recovering very well and certainly being well looked after and look forward to returning to the dance floor.

Amy says Tom and Giovanna made sure she 'had everything and more at the hospital'

"Big thanks to lovely @saradaviescc and @tomfletcher for taking care of me (of all the days to be poorly, Ben was in Blackpool with the dance school).

"To the Fletchers who made sure I had everything and more at the hospital, have brought me back to theirs where the whole family are giving me all the love, care, burnt toast (Tom), unlimited supply of @mrsgifletcher clothes along with @tomfletcher sock choice you could possibly need, lots of drawings and pretend injections from my new doctors Buzz, Buddy and Max. Thank you, they really were sent to me."

