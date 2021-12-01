Amy Dowden gives update on her health as she continues to rest after hospital dash The star was taken to hospital by ambulance over the weekend

Amy Dowden has given fans an update on her recovery after revealing on Monday that she was rushed to hospital by ambulance over the weekend after suffering from a Crohn's flare-up.

Taking to her Stories, the Strictly Come Dancing professional wrote: "Just want to say the biggest thank you for all the lovely messages, comments and posts I've received."

She continued: "Feeling so much better and certainly feeling the love! Thank you thank you thank you!!!"

The singer has been recovering at Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's home. The dancer was with her dance partner as well as Strictly's Sara Davies when the flare-up happened, and she decided to stay with the Fletchers as her fiancé Ben was in Blackpool for work.

Amy continues to recover after her flare-up

Explaining the situation on Monday, Amy wrote on her Instagram: "Thanks for all messages over the weekend. Unfortunately, I was missing from the show as I had an unexpected Crohn's flare-up and hospital admission in which I received unbelievable care. I'm recovering very well and certainly being well looked after and look forward to returning to the dance floor."

She continued: "Big thanks to lovely @saradaviescc and @tomfletcher for taking care of me (of all the days to be poorly, Ben was in Blackpool with the dance school).

Amy's fiancé Ben was away in Blackpool when it all happened

"To the Fletchers who made sure I had everything and more at the hospital, have brought me back to theirs where the whole family are giving me all the love, care, burnt toast (Tom), unlimited supply of @mrsgifletcher clothes along with @tomfletcher sock choice you could possibly need, lots of drawings and pretend injections from my new doctors Buzz, Buddy and Max. Thank you, they really were sent to me."

Alongside the health update, the 31-year-old shared several pictures of herself in hospital and in the Fletcher house.