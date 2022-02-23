Where to buy lateral flow tests online: Boots start selling £5.99 lateral flow tests

On Thursday, the pandemic will reach a huge milestone in England as all legal requirements to self-isolate come to an end. With this also comes the end of free Covid testing supplied by the NHS, so where do we order lateral flow tests from now?

As of 23 February, Boots is offering lateral flow tests to purchase online at £5.99 each or four for £17.99, with both costs including delivery. You can also order a test with a certificate for events or certain travel requirements for £14.99.

If this seems a little steep, from early March the prices are set to drop to £9.50 for a pack of four. They will also become available to buy in the 400 Boots stores across the UK for £2.50 each or £12 for a pack of five.

MORE: 10 best supplements that will actually make a difference

All free testing will officially end on 1 April with the exception of NHS patients or those in care homes. Anyone aged 80 and above or with a compromised immune system is also expected to remain eligible, and it's hoped that many employers will provide free testing facilities for their staff.

Other commercial pharmacies are likely to follow suit and offer lateral flow tests to purchase in the coming weeks. The government has confirmed they haven't set a cost and all prices will be at the companies' own discretion.

MORE: How to get rid of a cold in 24 hours with these top expert tips

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.