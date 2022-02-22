Sustainable gym wear: 7 best eco-friendly brands to add to your eco wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Finding sustainable gym wear that looks cute, hits your quality control requirements (no see-through squat mishaps happening here, please), and is good for the planet is harder said than done.

While many ethical brands pledge to move mountains for the planet, often the quality, pricing, or size inclusivity just isn't up to scratch. But fear not eco gym queens, for we have compiled a list of our favourite ethical gym wear brands. From sleek yoga pants to figure-sculpting sports bras, running leggings to sweatbands, behold our list of sustainable activewear for every budget - that doesn't cost the earth.

TALA

TALA Long Sleeve Crop Top, was £37, now £18.50, ASOS

Grace Beverley's sustainable activewear brand TALA has been a gamechanger since it landed 2019. With a focus on quality products and totally transparent supply chains, this is eco athleisure at its best. Squat proof, stylish, and inclusive in sizing, everything down to the 100% plantable label is ticking our eco boxes.

Not only are all of TALA's materials sustainably sourced from regenerated waste materials, organic sources or natural fibres, but the brand puts a lot of energy into ensuring their garment workers are paid a fair wage, so you can hit that yoga mat knowing your greener choices are helping keep the planet cool.

Girlfriend Collective

Plum Paloma Racerback Bra, £35 / $46, Girlfriend Collective

Okay girlfriend, here's an activewear brand you'll want to get on your eco radar. Girlfriend Collective is a sustainable company making moves to make slow fashion a priority, using mostly recycled materials, 100% recyclable packaging, and making use of textiles off-cuts to upcycle into stylish, size-inclusive activewear.

Its use of eco-friendly materials reduces its climate impact and hugely limits the number of chemicals, water and wastewater used in production. It's a yes from us!

Organic Basics

Active Bike Shorts, £65, Organic Basics

If you're looking for chic and sustainable activewear, Organic Basics uses renewable energy in its supply chain to reduce its climate impact. They use recycled materials to save water and energy in their production and also help divert waste from landfills and prevent CO2 - helping to keep our planet clean and combat climate change.

Adidas

TrueStrength Yoga Knit Leggings, £100, Adidas

You might not have expected to see one of the world's largest sports brands making the cut in our sustainable activewear edit, but Adidas is making moves to combat the effects of climate change. Look out for their clothes that support their 'Better Cotton Initiative', a sustainable cotton farming campaign that not only helps cotton communities thrive, but pledges to protect and restore the environment.

Manduka

Manduka Aurora Racerback Bra, was £30, now £15.98, Alpine Trek

Manduka’s yoga mats and leggings are designed with sustainability in mind. Focusing on being kinder to the earth, these leggings are made using plant-based materials, organic cotton and recycled polyester.

Patagonia

Patagonia Pack Out Hike Tights, £110, Cotswold Outdoor

For those who love the outdoors, Patagonia is a brand that uses a high proportion of eco-friendly materials, including recycled materials in most of its activewear and hiking gear. With an early focus on sustainability, Patagonia was an environmental revolutionary when it launched in 1973. Now, the outdoor clothing brand has become a wardrobe staple for cool kids and millennials alike - why not pick up a second-hand item on Depop for a real slow fashion footprint?

The brand commits also 10% of all its profits to environmental groups, promoting a fair trade economy.

Bamboo Clothing

Balance Seamless Flock Leggings, £49 / $63, Bamboo Clothing

Tackling climate change is a top priority for Bamboo Clothing, which not only use ethically sourced bamboo for all its materials but has also pledged to reduce the company's carbon footprint to zero by 2030. Bamboo absorbs five times more carbon than hardwood trees. It needs half the land cotton needs to produce the same amount of fibre and it doesn’t need irrigation or pesticides. Did we mention it's totally breathable, soft, and makes a killer pair of leggings?

