Amanda Holden's £35k wellness spends revealed: From fat-burning treatments to facials

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has always been open about her healthy lifestyle, claiming a laid-back approach to fitness and her pledge to "never" go on a diet is the key to health and happiness in her 50s.

READ: Amanda Holden's pescatarian diet: the TV star's daily meals revealed

Though it may be easy to emulate Amanda's healthy lifestyle, the Britain's Got Talent judge loves to splurge on the latest facials and cosmetic treatments, which is seemingly the secret behind her gorgeous glow. Speaking in her column for Fabulous magazine, Amanda revealed: "I'm a fan of various creams and potions, too, and lots of water (and wine!), but really I think it’s down to genetics. I’m up for anything, though nothing invasive."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's incredible bikini body displayed in her best swimwear

From celebrity-approved facials to yoga classes and fat-freezing treatments, Amanda certainly prioritises her wellbeing. We've totted up an estimation of how much the glamorous mother-of-two spends on her health per year.

SEE: Amanda Holden just did a workout in a mini dress and knee-high boots - and it's a total vibe

MORE: Amanda Holden looks unreal in slinky bikini photo from paradise

CollagenWave facials

Amanda has previously credited her youthful glow to fortnightly CollagenWave facials at the celebrity favourite beauty, aesthetic, and skin destination, DermaSpa. Expert facialist Nilam Holmes has quite the star-studded clientele, from Victoria Beckham to Rochelle Humes, with facials starting from £120.

Amanda always has a radiant glow and flawless complexion

Taking to Instagram, Amanda revealed: "I've had collagen wave facials to smooth out my skin ever since @nilamholmes made it available at @dermaspa_mk. It has always given me an incredible lift."

CollagenWave facials use a combination of radiofrequency and ultrasound waves, to tighten the skin’s tissues - helping to contour and sculpt, diminish fine lines and wrinkles and rejuvenate the skin. Prices can go up to £900 for an extended 90-minute session.

Amanda continued: "The other week before filming started on the @bgt live shows, Nilam suggested I try a new natural treatment called Morpheus8! The results have been absolutely amazing. I've noticed a real plumpness to my skin and it's much tighter!"

Morpheus 8 is a fractional skin treatment that promotes collagen production in the deeper layers of the skin, starting at £850 for a full-face treatment.

Price: £1,750 for CollagenWave and Morephus 8 facial monthly treatments at DermaSpa.

SLIMYONIK fat burning treatment

Lymphatic drainage has been hailed as a hero treatment to decrease swelling and bloating - and Amanda loves it. The 50-year-old star stunned fans after sharing a photo of herself cocooned in a high-tech looking jumpsuit to Instagram. The Heart Breakfast presenter revealed the bizarre contraption was a SLIMYONIK fat burning treatment, which she had at D. Thomas Specialist Skin Clinic in London.

Amanda gave fans a glimpse inside the high-tech treatment

The SLIMYONIK treatment combines pressure therapy massage with the oxygen inhalation, which gently activates the lymph system, boosts metabolism and immunity, and increases the flow of blood to skin and fatty tissue. This treatment claims to split up fatty acids and then expel most of them through the lungs - resulting in a quick fat-burning fix.

Price: From £95 per session, with a minimum of four sessions required.

Collagen supplements

As well as turning to her trusty Collagenwave facials for her radiant complexion, Amanda often takes to social media to rave about her favourite collagen supplements. "Collagen products have been my go-to beauty essentials for many years. As we age our natural collagen levels start to deplete, as it does our skin and body begins to lose its ability to bounce back," she wrote on Instagram.

READ: Discover the best collagen supplements – plus, what are the benefits?

Collagen Drink Sachets, £59.99, Holland & Barrett

Price: £59.99 for a 28 day supply of Revive Collagen

Yoga

Amanda hails yoga for her mental wellbeing. "I'm so grateful to my body after what it has been through," she explained. "I got into yoga because after Hollie was born I'd been on a ventilator and I had a lot of lung problems. Kundalini yoga is all about breathwork, so I took it on to build my strength. A lot of people advised me to do it for calmness, too. I don't really sit still, I'm always on the go."

Running and yoga are an important part of Amanda's lifestyle

As well as the mental benefits, she says her body shape has also reaped the rewards of yoga.

Price: £135 activewear set, £15 per yoga session

Running

Amanda has shunned the gym, instead preferring to exercise with her family and embark on daily runs to help her mental health. The star gave an insight into her exercise routine in lockdown, revealing: "As a family, we've not let this lockdown stop us from exercising, it's actually become an essential hour of our daily lives. Whether it's a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park – working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul! #Wecandoit."

Amanda takes a laid-back approach to exercise

She also told her social media followers in June: "Running every day has kept my head together during this time."

Price: £120 for running trainers from AllBirds

Holidays

Who doesn't need a bit of vitamin sea to rest and recharge? Whenever she has spare time, Amanda loves to escape her busy filming schedule and jet set to a sun-soaked location with her husband Chris Hughes, and their two daughters, Hollie and Lexie. In 2021, the star enjoyed a glamorous half-term break with her family, sharing several beachside snaps sipping on cocktails and reading while she lounged on hammocks.

Amanda loves to jet-set across the globe to rest and recharge

The BGT star also spent the festive season in Antigua, spending Christmas day catching rays on the beach and relaxing at a five-star resort.

Price: All-inclusive holiday packages to Antigua from £908 per person

Total: Approx £35,000 per year

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.