Did you know eBay sells refurbished smartwatches, from Apple Watches to Fitbits? We're snapping them up!

Once you’ve worn a Smartwatch, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without one. From Fitbits to Apple Watches, the best wearable tech does a little of everything, with Smartwatches for women tracking health, keeping on top of your notifications – you can see how many steps you’ve done while catching up on your Whatsapp messages.

Wearable tech has come on leaps and bounds in not just the technical sense, but the sartorial sense too. Die-hard Apple fans adore the available shades of the latest Smartwatch Apple models, and the rose gold smartwatch Samsung is so stylish you’ll want to roll your sleeves up to show it off.

What is a Smartwatch and what do they do?

A smartwatch is essentially your phone in a watch form. Most smartwatches have a touch-screen face, a host of apps, send you notifications and can track your fitness and health through various trackers. We're talking heart rate, step count, sleep, calories burned, your period, even your bloody oxygen levels!

They have Smartphone features including built-in Bluetooth, volume control, built-in GPS and a built-in speaker.

What are the best Smartwatch deals?

eBay Refurbished has some of the best deals on a Smartwatch, with up to 30% off Smartwatch models including the Apple Watch Series 6 and Fitbit Versa. All items come with a one-year seller guarantee and are screened for performance, so you won’t get a dud.

Which is the best Smartwatch to buy?

It all depends on your budget, style and need. Also decide if you need a waterproof Smartwatch, or one with a step counter. We’ve picked some of the bestselling Smartwatches on the market…

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 6, from £219

Arguably the most popular Smartwatch on the market, the Apple Watch has gone through various iterations since its launch in 2015. The Series 6 is pretty high up there in the technical sense for health monitoring; along with wellness features including heart rate and calories burned, it also allows you to track your blood oxygen via an in-built sensor.

It can also detect when you’ve started a workout, and alerts you to fire up the Workout app, and is water resistant up to 50metres. It’s extremely intuitive, and alerts the wearer if they have unusually high or low heart rate and of course comes with the standard Smartwatch features including notifications, app usage and Smartpay.

Apple Watch Series 7, £429.99

The latest model, the Series 7, has all of the same features as the Series 6 but benefits from a larger display (20% more screen area than the 6), faster charging and more durable with a crack resistant screen.

Fitbit Versa

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch, £69.99

The Fitbit Versa is a budget-friendly option, and available in various colours including pink and charcoal. Through the Versa, you can track all of your activity (from sleep to fitness), access your favourite apps, receive call, message and app alerts and store up to 300 songs. Has over 4 days’ battery life and charging time is two hours.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch3, £179.99

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 lets you answer messages and calls without grabbing your phone, and pay via the Smartwatch with Samsung Pay. As expected, you can keep an eye on your daily wellness by counting steps, tracking heart rate and sleep, and it’ll offer the wearer wellbeing insights too.

Water resistant and swimproof, it’s the most ‘traditional’ looking Smartwatch on the market with its leather strap and stainless steel rim face.

Amazon Amazfit

Amazon Amazfit Mini Activity Tracker, £56.99

This mini Smartwatch is a good option for those who want a health focused watch. It measures your sleep quality, period, stress levels and heart rate, and links up to a health assessment system to give you an overview of your health, and help you to understand it too.

This Smartwatch can control the music on your phone, provide notifications about exercise stages and has Alexa built-in. If it’s a long-lasting battery you’re after, this is pretty good – up to 14 days of typical battery life.

